Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $85.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.97.

Celsius Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.46.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 50.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Celsius by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

