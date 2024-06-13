StockNews.com Downgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Hold

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,858. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,921,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 572,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.