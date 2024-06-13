StockNews.com Downgrades Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) to Buy

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Tiptree Price Performance

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.41 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.30. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.22 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.36%.

Insider Activity at Tiptree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,367.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,894,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 538.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 131,871 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

