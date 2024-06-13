StockNews.com Upgrades P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to “Buy”

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTSI

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $364.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.14.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $182.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.