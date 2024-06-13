StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Position Boosted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $80,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $80,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $488,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,309,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,486 shares of company stock worth $3,556,831. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

