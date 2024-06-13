Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 172.4% from the May 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUJHY stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Subaru has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

