Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Purchased by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the quarter. Sunoco comprises about 0.6% of Blackstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $143,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 565,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sunoco by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,482 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Sunoco by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 419,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 96,245 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Sunoco news, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,915.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

