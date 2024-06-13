Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Up 13%

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.89 ($0.02). 13,123,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 9,525,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

Surface Transforms Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The company has a market capitalization of £7.49 million, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.49.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

