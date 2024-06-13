Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) were up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Approximately 250,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,244,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £4.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.58.

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

