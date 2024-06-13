Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

NYSE:SG opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 100.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 298,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 149,871 shares during the period. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

