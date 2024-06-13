Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

