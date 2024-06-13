T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,977,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,334,968. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $173.79 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.72 and a 52-week high of $182.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.97 and a 200 day moving average of $162.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $203.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.