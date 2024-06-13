Target Hospitality Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:TH)

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Target Hospitality in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $764.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 664.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

