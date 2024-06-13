Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.52 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267 over the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after buying an additional 51,397 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after purchasing an additional 349,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,136 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,457,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after buying an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

