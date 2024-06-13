Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03.

TNYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNYA

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,862,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 403,472 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,015,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 240,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 2,635.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 240,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.