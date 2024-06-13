Terry Lynn Schmidt Buys 3,630 Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt acquired 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,113,528.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GHLD opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Guild Holdings has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $932.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guild by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Guild by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

