The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $17,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Andersons during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Insider Activity

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $454,004. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

