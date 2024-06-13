The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $6.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $255.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $9.73.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.56 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter worth $4,297,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Beauty Health by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

