The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Trimmed by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 129.0% during the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 59.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,441,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,031,000 after purchasing an additional 910,074 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,891,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,766,000 after buying an additional 549,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

