The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.1 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,551,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,552 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,655,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,059,000 after buying an additional 1,119,582 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,167,000 after buying an additional 717,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

