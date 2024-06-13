The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Neutral

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of WRB opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $8,970,000. NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $8,791,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 53,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

