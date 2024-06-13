The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises about 1.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.39.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

