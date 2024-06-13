The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,092,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793,695 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises approximately 0.5% of Blackstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.25% of Williams Companies worth $107,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after buying an additional 1,679,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of WMB opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

