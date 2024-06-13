Thomas Gad Sells 35,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $421,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

YMAB stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $527.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.69. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

