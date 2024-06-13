Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) EVP James Mccusker Purchases 1,200 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) EVP James Mccusker purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,788.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thryv Trading Down 1.1 %

THRY opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $700.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

