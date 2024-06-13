thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.57

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 5847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

