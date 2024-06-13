Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $98.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 368,607 shares of company stock worth $31,477,358 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

