Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,144 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 24,015 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Transocean were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Transocean by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $247,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Transocean by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $226,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,483 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Transocean by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,908,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $101,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,875,136 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,285,000 after acquiring an additional 246,832 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

