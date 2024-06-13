Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after buying an additional 460,176 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 218,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $558.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.