Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.58.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $558.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.78.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
