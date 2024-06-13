Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Now Covered by Rodman & Renshaw

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 146.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $136,088.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,804.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $136,088.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,804.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $71,605.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,075.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,333 shares of company stock valued at $232,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 927,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 41,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

