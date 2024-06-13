Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TROX. Mizuho began coverage on Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12. Tronox has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. Tronox’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 260,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

