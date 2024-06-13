Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) & FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Critical Survey

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Trump Media & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $2.09 billion 7.42 $468.17 million $12.63 32.16 Trump Media & Technology Group $4.13 million 1,750.71 -$21.89 million N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 6.14, indicating that its stock price is 514% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and Trump Media & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 4 7 0 0 1.64 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus target price of $431.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.23%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 22.72% 34.36% 14.67% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -3,269.50% -116.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

