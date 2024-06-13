Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ubiquiti in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s FY2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UI. Barclays boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti stock opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $189.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.51). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.51 million.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 2,815.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth $409,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.