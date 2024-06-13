Ultra Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $52.89 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,864.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.53 or 0.00656500 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00051068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00076378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011226 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001215 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.13934286 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,870,317.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

