United Bankshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. Stephens decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

