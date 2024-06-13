United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $350.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Therapeutics traded as high as $282.10 and last traded at $281.84, with a volume of 93022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.76.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $986,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,528 shares of company stock worth $41,986,561. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 40.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $100,519,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.