Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Trading Up 2.6%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.37. 1,174,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,070% from the average session volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

