Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.51

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 594160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

