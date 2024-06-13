Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $555.05

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $555.05 and last traded at $555.05, with a volume of 98500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $551.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $522.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

