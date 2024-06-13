Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $572.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.74. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $577.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

