Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 6.4% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

