Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Decreased by Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,732 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $72.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.