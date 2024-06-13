Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Boosted by Brandywine Trust Co.

Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 354,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 33.5% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brandywine Trust Co. owned 0.55% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $166,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,874 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 789,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,599,000 after buying an additional 271,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $113.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.33.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

