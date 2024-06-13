Velchamy Sankarlingam Sells 3,589 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,551 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $97,697.49.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $238,719.27.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $60.52 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 613.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 529,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after purchasing an additional 454,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 549.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.