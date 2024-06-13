Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 11,175 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 11,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $268,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,530,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,964,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,602 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $38,448.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,851 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $92,886.12.

On Friday, May 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 13,879 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $333,234.79.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 8,184 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $196,497.84.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 65,432 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $1,601,121.04.

On Monday, May 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $729,082.96.

On Friday, May 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,081,560.83.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $161,529.12.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82.

NYSE:USAC opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 914.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

