VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 132.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

