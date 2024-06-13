VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1609 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $46.08 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

