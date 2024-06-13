VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1609 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $46.08 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Casey’s General Stores Stock Fires Trend-Following Signal
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Top 4 Large-Cap Stocks With Major Short Interest
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Buffett Boosts Stake, Triggers Options Boom in Occidental Stock
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.