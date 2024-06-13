VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:CIZ)

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1906 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

CIZ stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

