VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (UEVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2734 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ UEVM opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

