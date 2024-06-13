VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Announces Dividend of $0.44

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4386 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of UIVM stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $236.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

