VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Announces Dividend of $0.44

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVMGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4386 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UIVM stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $236.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Dividend History for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

